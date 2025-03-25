Time Running Out for Dairy Farmers to Sign Up for Dairy Margin Coverage

March 25, 2025

In a recent interview, NMPF Senior Director of Communications and Outreach Theresa Sweeney-Murphy highlighted the importance of the USDA’s Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program as a crucial risk management tool for dairy farmers. With enrollment open through March 31, DMC helps protect farmers from unpredictable milk and feed prices by providing payments when margins fall below selected coverage levels.

Sweeney-Murphy discussed recent updates to the program, including improved feed-cost calculations that now fully account for premium alfalfa hay, ensuring payments more accurately reflect real-world expenses. She also emphasized the program’s flexible coverage options and how it can be paired with Dairy Revenue Protection (DRP) and Livestock Gross Margin—Dairy (LGM-Dairy) for added financial security.

Farmers can enroll by visiting their local USDA Farm Service Agency office, where staff can help them navigate their coverage options before the March 31 deadline.