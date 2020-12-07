The EU Makes Beverage Names Easy (A Photo Essay)
December 7, 2020
Dairy Defined:
The EU Makes Beverage Names Easy (A Photo Essay)
December 7, 2020
The EU Makes Beverage Names Easy (A Photo Essay)
The voice of #dairy farmers on Capitol Hill since 1916
On behalf #dairy farmers and their cooperatives in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia, we thank returning members of Congress for their continued support. We look forward to working with you in the 117th Congress! pic.twitter.com/Kmpx10pV2K 3 hours ago