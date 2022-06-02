Task Force Recommends Next Steps in FMMO Modernization Work

June 2, 2022

The task force of milk marketing experts from across NMPF’s membership met May 12 to review and approve a series of recommendations about how to improve the Federal Milk Marketing Order program.

The meeting at NMPF’s office was the next step in refining proposals to modernize and improve the price determination under the FMMO system. The Task Force reached unanimous agreement on a number of recommendations for improving our current pricing system and is expected to make several more recommendations before its work concludes.

The full NMPF Economic Policy Committee will review the Task Force’s proposals at their next meeting on June 6th, followed by a Board of Directors review of the proposals at their meeting June 7-8. NMPF will conduct additional member and industry stakeholder outreach over the summer.