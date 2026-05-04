CEO's Corner:

State Issues Have National Implications; We’re Going There

May 4, 2026

Since it began in 1916, the National Milk Producers Federation has been the premier voice for dairy farmers and the cooperatives they own in Washington, offering federal-level and expertise that best serve our members.

But Washington isn’t the only, or often even the most important, place where policies originate that affect dairy farmers. State legislatures and regulators take actions that often have implications nationwide — and in 2026, understanding state and federal policy, and how they interact, is crucial to advocate effectively at either level. That’s why, as part of NMPF’s longer-term strategic planning, we’re changing how we approach state-level issues, with resources and initiatives to better serve dairy and support advocates at the state level, even as those efforts enhance our work in Washington.

State issues hit farmers differently, depending on where they are. For example, take a look at Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws, which shift responsibility for managing packaging waste from consumers and municipalities to producers. The laws have significant implications for dairy farmers and cooperatives — packaging ensures food safety, extends shelf life and maintains product quality.

States including California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington are implementing EPR frameworks. The state-by-state patchwork that’s resulting creates headaches for cooperatives and dairy businesses that operate across state lines. But the issue hasn’t bubbled up to the federal level, which means that, as important as EPR is as a policy issue for dairy, it’s not one that, as of yet, has fallen in NMPF’s “lane” as an organization that advocates on federal policy.

But that doesn’t make it any less important for our members.

Our response on EPR, and on other issues such as raw milk, has been to up our game on understanding state-level issues and helping our members coordinate efforts as what happens in one state is likely to have an echo elsewhere. Delving more deeply into state-level concerns helps us anticipate what’s coming next in Washington and also helps make sure that dairy’s opponents don’t gain wins by bypassing the federal government altogether, without us having done our part to positively influence the debate. In a policy environment where all the pieces fit together in incredibly complex ways, we’re making sure that dairy knows what’s happening in capital cities everywhere — helping us advance dairy in Washington and offering support as needed outside it.

Here are a few of the steps we are taking:

We’re strengthening coordination with member cooperatives and state dairy policy associations by designating a point of contact for state and regional issues and holding more regular regional coordination meetings.

We’ve established a State Issues Advisory Council to provide insights and feedback on state-level issues and our priorities.

We’ve launched a monthly, members-only State Issues Digest that summarizes key issues affecting dairy farms and their cooperatives at the state level.

We have also enhanced our State Dairy Association Summit, scheduled for July 14–15 in Arlington, VA, which will bring together state policy partners to discuss emerging developments. The summit will serve as a forum to address shared challenges and opportunities, while also giving our team a valuable opportunity to hear directly what is happening at the state level and explore how we can best support our state partners.

To be clear: All this work doesn’t mean that NMPF is going to become a state-level lobbyist. That’s not our established mission. But by convening experts from across America, providing information and offering case-by-case support, we’re responding to the policy pressures dairy farmers face every day — and enhancing our own work in Washington. It’s a win-win and a challenge we are ready to face.

NMPF exists to serve dairy farmers and the cooperatives they own. We’re the premier dairy advocate in Washington, and we’re proud to do work that matters to every dairy farmer, everywhere, every day. The policy landscape is changing, and we’re taking the lead in responding to it.

As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to us with your own observations and concerns. Everyone can be an advocate for dairy, and everyone can serve as eyes and ears at every level of government. Thank you for your help; we aim to serve.

Gregg Doud

President & CEO, NMPF