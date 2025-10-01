Staff Promotions Recognize Expanded Work

October 1, 2025

NMPF announced two promotions within its economics team, taking effect as dairy faces market uncertainty amid trade challenges and cloudy economic forecasts.

Stephen Cain, who began at NMPF in 2020, is now Vice President of Economic Policy and Market Analysis, recognizing both his growing job responsibilities and his increasing position as a public representative of NMPF in industry conferences and other events.

Allison Wilton was promoted to Market Analyst, highlighting her continued growth and strong analytical contributions to NMPF. Wilton joined NMPF in 2022. Both Cain and Wilton also are active in NMPF’s NEXT program, blazing a new path in dairy trade globally.