“The global dairy industry is a one-billion person community, starting with more than 130 million farmers around the world, with 600 million people living and working on those farms, farms that create 125 million jobs, jobs that are supporting hundreds of millions of other family members, collectively more than a billion people. The sheer scale alone indicates our role in food security,” says Jay Waldvogel, board member of Global Dairy Platform and Senior Vice President of Strategy and International Development for Dairy Farmers of America.

“But even beyond that, if you look at how dairy plays out locally, highest quality nutrition, shorter supply chains, critical in times like COVID, women-led in many cases, nearly 40 million of those dairy farms are led by women … it’s a combination of the sheer size and scale of dairy and its role in food security, but also that really, really local touch where dairy is very much around the corner for the people who need it.”