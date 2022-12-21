Scholarships give back to dairy, NMPF’s Ayache says

The National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program supports dairy research — and the industry as a whole — by assisting students who do cutting-edge scholarship, and then stay within the sector, said Nicole Ayache, National Milk Producers Federation Vice President, Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability, in an interview with the National Association of Farm Broadcasters. “We’re really trying to support those individuals and their career. We want them to stay within dairy and contribute to our community,” she said. More information on the scholarships and how to donate to them is here.