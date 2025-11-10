Rollins to Keynote NMPF Annual Meeting in Arlington, TX on Nov. 11

ARLINGTON, VA – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins will be joining hundreds of dairy farmers and cooperative leaders for a special keynote address during NMPF’s portion of its Joint Annual Meeting with dairy organizations at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Nov. 11, in Arlington, TX. Rollins was sworn in as the 33rd U.S. Secretary of Agriculture on Feb. 13. Prior to this role, Rollins served as the Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the America First Policy Institute. During President Trump’s first administration, she was the Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives in the White House. She also previously served as Director of the Office of American Innovation. In these roles, she developed and managed the domestic policy agenda of the Trump administration. “Dairy farmers and their cooperatives extend a warm welcome to Brooke Rollins and appreciate the chance to hear from her and speak with her,” Gregg Doud, president & CEO of NMPF, said. “As an energetic advocate for dairy and for all of agriculture, we can’t imagine a more exciting opportunity than to learn more from her on how USDA is building a stronger future for farmers and for the entire nation.” The keynote will be held at the Loew’s Arlington Hotel as part of the Joint Annual Meeting hosted by NMPF, the National Dairy Board and the United Dairy Industry Association. The gathering of roughly 750 farmers and industry professionals began yesterday and continues through Wednesday, featuring breakout sessions on industry topics ranging from an economic outlook to dairy labor challenges.