Rexing Elected New NMPF Chairman

November 10, 2025

ARLINGTON, TX – Brian Rexing, an Indiana dairy farmer and a member of the Dairy Farmers of America cooperative, was chosen as NMPF’s 15th chairman at the organization’s Joint Annual Meeting today.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve as your chairman,” said Rexing in his first remarks after being named to the position by NMPF’s Board of Governors.

“I may be stepping into this role, but it isn’t about me,” he said. “It’s about who we represent, and the future we’re building together.”

Rexing and his wife, Ranell, operate New Generation Dairy, near Owensville, IN milking 1,200 cows and farming 3,500 acres of corn, beans, wheat, and alfalfa. Brian is a fourth-generation farmer. Brian and Ranell have four children. He is the Vice President of Evansville Young Dairymen and received the Indiana Dairy Producer of the Year award 2010. In 2021, Brian purchased a meat processing plant with a retail store. Brian is a member of DFA’s Executive Committee.

Rexing succeeds Randy Mooney, who has served as NMPF’s chairman for the past 17 years. Mooney, who also serves as chairman for Dairy Farmers of America, will remain on NMPF’s Executive Committee, which also was elected today.

“It is one of the great honors of my life to work alongside so many dedicated farmer-leaders who care deeply about the future of dairy,” said Mooney. “I’m proud to pass the baton to Brian Rexing — a leader who carries forward the spirit of dedication, vision, and integrity that defines NMPF and our entire industry.”

NMPF’s Officers and Executive Committee will consist of:

Chairman Brian Rexing – Dairy Farmers of America

1st Vice Chairman Cricket Jacquier – Agri-Mark

2nd Vice Chairman Simon Vander Woude – California Dairies Inc.

Secretary Craig Caballero – United Dairymen of Arizona

Treasurer Pete Kappelman – Land O’Lakes

Sheryl Meshke – AMPI

Rob Vandenheuvel – California Dairies Inc.

Melvin Medeiros – Dairy Farmers of America

Randy Mooney – Dairy Farmers of America

Joel Eigenbrood – Foremost Farms

Brian Hemann – Lone Star

Jon Cowell – Maola Local Dairies

Doug Chapin – Michigan Milk Producers Association

Frank Doll – Prairie Farms

Jacob Larson – Southeast Milk Inc.

Today concluded the first full day of the Joint Annual Meeting held by NMPF and dairy checkoff organizations the National Dairy Board and the United Dairy Industry Association. The first day is devoted heavily to NMPF governance and director discussions on dairy policy and the future of the industry.

Also at the meeting, NMPF’s Board of Directors approved the organization’s policy positions and elected new members. New board members approved by NMPF delegates, a broader group than the board, include:

Amy Humphreys – Northwest Dairy Association

Kurt Williams – Lanco Pennland

Stephen Mancebo – Land O’Lakes

Brian Hemann – Lone Star Milk Producers

Will Dyt – California Dairies Inc.

The members awarded Honorary Directors for Life recognition to former NMPF Board members Jim Werkhoven of the Northwest Dairy Association and Joey Fernandes of Land O’Lakes.

The meeting of roughly 750 farmers and industry professionals continues through Wednesday, featuring breakout sessions on industry topics ranging from an economic outlook to the dairy labor challenges.

The annual meeting is also held in conjunction with NMPF’s Young Cooperators Leadership and Development program for younger dairy leaders, as well as NMPF’s annual cheese contest, which will announce winners tomorrow.