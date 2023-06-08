Recording Available for Eurofins Webinar on new rBST Testing Method

June 8, 2023

NMPF hosted a webinar May 25 on a new rBST testing method featuring Eurofins’ Senior Applications Scientist, Sarah King, and Vice President of Business Development, Dino Holmquist. Sarah and Dino provided an overview of how the method works and answered questions about the test’s capabilities.

The testing method, developed by Eurofins, detects a peptide of the recombinant protein. The peptide is detected utilizing liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometer (LC-MS/MS). This state-of-the-art technology allows for sensitive and accurate detection of rBST at concentrations lower than 0.001%. Many dairy companies state on their labels that the product is “rBST-free” without any scientific data to support this claim. This new testing offers an interesting opportunity while raising many questions about how it can be implemented and what the implications may be. The recording can be watched here with the passcode #hBv7QJ2.