Rebalancing Production Can Speed Market Recovery, NMPF’s Vitaliano Says

April 14, 2020

National Milk Producers Federation Chief Economist Peter Vitaliano says government support for dairy producers to reduce production in coming months can speed dairy’s recovery from coronavirus-driven price declines. Production balancing is part of the NMPF and International Dairy Foods Association plan for dairy assistance presented to the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week.

“That type of unified, collective government action would probably be the best and most effective and speediest way of rebalancing supply and demand,” Vitaliano says in an NMPF podcast released today. To listen to the full podcast, click here. You can also find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file. Please attribute information to NMPF.