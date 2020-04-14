News & Resources

Rebalancing Production Can Speed Market Recovery, NMPF’s Vitaliano Says

April 14, 2020

National Milk Producers Federation Chief Economist Peter Vitaliano says government support for dairy producers to reduce production in coming months can speed dairy’s recovery from coronavirus-driven price declines. Production balancing is part of the NMPF and International Dairy Foods Association plan for dairy assistance presented to the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week.

“That type of unified, collective government action would probably be the best and most effective and speediest way of rebalancing supply and demand,” Vitaliano says in an NMPF podcast released today. To listen to the full podcast, click here. You can also find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,  SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file. Please attribute information to NMPF.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

With all the disruptions in our lives lately, people have been asking great questions about the dairy supply chain. When you grab that gallon off the shelf, how much work went into getting it there? #DairyNeverStops hubs.ly/H0pxyMZ0 pic.twitter.com/0LX3dK5r6s Retweeted by National Milk Producers Federation 5 hours ago

© 2020 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.