News & Resources

Re-Launched NMPF “Farmer Focus” Tells Dairy’s Story from Those Who Know It Best

October 26, 2020

On the eve of its first-ever virtual annual meeting, the National Milk Producers Federation today re-launched its “Farmer Focus” series spotlighting the hard-working dairy farmers who nourish the world, telling their stories in their own words and highlighting the contributions dairy makes to the economy, the environment and rural communities. The first installment features Brian Hardy, a dairy farmer near Corinne, Utah whose dairy is a true family affair. It can be read here 

“My oldest son dairies with me, and I appreciate that relationship,” says Hardy, a member of the Dairy Farmers of America cooperative, in Farmer Focus. “Our kids are all close to us and have ties to agriculture in one way or the other. The dairy business has been great to us.” 

Farmer Focus is the flagship of NMPF’s “Sharing Our Story” initiative, which also includes its Dairy Defined thought-leadership series and CEO’s Corner, a monthly thought leadership column from NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern.  

NMPF’s annual meeting begins tomorrow and is free of charge to registrants. More information about the meeting — the largest dairy-farmer policy gathering in the U.S. — is hereRegistration information is here 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

Running a dairy with the family comes with its challenges but for the Hardys, the good outweighs just about everything else. See their story in the latest #FarmerFocus bit.ly/31LoELm @DFAmilk @FARMProgram pic.twitter.com/2nz8CdRH7P 3 hours ago

© 2020 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.