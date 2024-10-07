Q3 Report: CWT Assists with 17.1 Million Pounds of Dairy Product Export Sales

October 7, 2024

ARLINGTON, VA – Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted 161 offers of export assistance from CWT in the third quarter of 2024, helping them capture sales contracts for 13.6 million pounds (6,200 MT) of American-type cheese, 220,000 pounds (100 MT) of butter, 95,000 pounds (40 MT) of anhydrous milkfat, 730,000 pounds (330 MT) of whole milk powder and 2.4 million pounds (1,100 MT) of cream cheese. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central America, the Caribbean, Middle East-North Africa, Oceania and South America, and will be delivered from August 2024 through March 2025.

CWT-assisted member cooperative year-to-date export sales total 59.6 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 529,000 pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 864,000 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 18.7 million pounds of whole milk powder and 8.2 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 28 countries in five regions. These sales are the equivalent of 786 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.

Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and cooperatives by fostering the competitiveness of U.S. dairy products in the global marketplace and helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S. dairy products. As a result, the program has helped significantly expand the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products. The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes.

###

The Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) Export Assistance program is funded by voluntary contributions from dairy cooperatives and individual dairy farmers. The money raised by their investment is being used to strengthen and stabilize the dairy farmers’ milk prices and margins.