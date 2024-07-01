Q2 Report: CWT Assists with 28.5 Million Pounds of Dairy Product Export Sales

July 1, 2024

ARLINGTON, VA – Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted 162 offers of export assistance from CWT in the second quarter of 2024, helping them capture sales contracts for 15.6 million pounds (7,100 MT) of American-type cheese, 152,000 pounds (70 MT) of anhydrous milkfat, 10 million pounds (4,500 MT) of whole milk powder and 2.7 million pounds (1,200 MT) of cream cheese. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central America, the Caribbean, Middle East-North Africa, Oceania and South America, and will be delivered through December 2024.

CWT-assisted member cooperative year-to-date export sales total 45.9 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 309,000 pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 769,000 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 18 million pounds of whole milk powder and 5.8 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 27 countries in five regions. These sales are the equivalent of 627.8 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.

Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and cooperatives by fostering the competitiveness of U.S. dairy products in the global marketplace and helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S. dairy products. As a result, the program has helped significantly expand the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products. The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes.