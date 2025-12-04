Hoard's Dairyman:

Preparing producers for screwworm

December 4, 2025

By Dr. Jamie Jonker, Chief Science Officer

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) released a draft of its New World Screwworm (NWS) Response Playbook in October, building on Secretary Rollins’ initial five-pronged plan released earlier this year to mitigate the spread of screwworm. The playbook outlines key approaches, resources, and tools to implement animal health response activities in the event of a U.S. detection of screwworm.

The National Milk Producers Federation participated in two stakeholder dialogues that were used to help inform USDA in developing the draft NWS playbook and has submitted written comments. APHIS is continuing to gather feedback from states and the industry to help ensure operational useability and alignment with field practices.

What this means for producers

The response playbook was developed to provide guidance for animal health officials and disease response teams, but it does contain some information and resources for farmers.

Key activities to note are:

Producers who suspect a screwworm infestation in one or more of their animals should immediately quarantine affected animals and report the case to their local veterinarian, state animal health official, or USDA. Do not attempt to treat suspected screwworm without first reporting it to a veterinarian or health official. In the event of a screwworm infestation, USDA and/or state officials will immediately establish a minimum 20-kilometer infested zone and a surrounding 20-kilometer adjacent surveillance zone around premises with an infested domestic animal, the location of infested wildlife, or the location of NWS fly detections. They will also establish a fly surveillance area that overlaps and extends outward from the infested and adjacent surveillance zones. Once an infested zone is established, officials will implement area quarantine and movement requirements, including premovement animal health inspection and treatment when appropriate, based on standardized continuity of business NWS animal health certification guidance. A health certificate is required for interstate and intrastate movement of farm-raised animals originating from an NWS-infested zone. State animal health officials can provide guidance on the forms and state system to use. An official, validated premises identification number (PIN, premises ID) is required on all health certification forms for interstate and intrastate animal movement. All animals to be moved require animal identification. Owners of animals subject to NWS animal movement requirements are encouraged to obtain a valid premises identification and to implement animal identification requirements as soon as possible, and ideally before being located within an NWS-infested zone, to increase their readiness for NWS response. There are no outlined movement requirements for animals that are being moved from an unaffected area into an infested zone, or for animal products (milk).

How FARM helps

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Animal Care Program addresses key aspects of animal and facility management that can be used to prepare farms for an outbreak. Farmers are encouraged to use FARM resources and tools to create individualized on-farm best practices in animal welfare and biosecurity.

The FARM Animal Care Version 5 Standards outline:

The Herd Health Plan (HHP) includes a written protocol for pest control, fly control and parasite control. One protocol that specifies instructions for the control of each of the three areas or three separate protocols is acceptable for meeting this standard. While there are differences in the control of screwworm compared to regular flies, these protocols are a good starting point.

The HHP has a written protocol for biosecurity. Sound biosecurity protocols demonstrate a commitment to animal health and food safety. As part of an effective HHP, all farms should have a written biosecurity protocol that has been developed in consultation with their herd veterinarian.

For farms developing their biosecurity protocol, the FARM Biosecurity Program has resources that can help farmers build a protocol that fits their farm, is efficient for their staff and is effective as it is based upon sound biosecurity practices. FARM Biosecurity is a national platform, focused on preventing the introduction of, detecting the presence of, or containing the spread of infectious and noninfectious diseases. It provides farms with biosecurity plan templates and educational materials on the best management practices to prevent disease introduction and spread.

For more information on the FARM Program, please visit nationaldairyfarm.com.

This column originally appeared in Hoard’s Dairyman Intel on Dec. 4, 2025.