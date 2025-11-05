Policy, Outbreak Preparation Drive Interest at World Dairy Expo

November 5, 2025

Federal policy, farmer challenges and preparation for disease outbreak shaped conversations led by NMPF, the National Dairy FARM Program and the National Young Cooperators (YC) Program at World Dairy Expo sessions Oct. 2 in Madison, WI.

The day started with NMPF’s National Young Cooperators Program hosting a panel discussion featuring three dairy farmers who shared how they’re confronting real-time labor challenges through technology, training and people management.

YC Chairperson and First District Association member Dr. Meggan Schrupp shared how her strategy involves finding the right fit for the job, with Land O’Lakes Inc.’s Laura Raatz echoing the importance of cultivating a positive work culture. Rodney Fowler with Michigan Milk Producers Association said technology is a significant change, using robotic milkers and heat-detection technology to better manage his operation. The panel emphasized the importance of adaptability as the industry continues to evolve.

FARM’s mid-morning panel session gave attendees the latest updates and information on emerging diseases in dairy cattle. NMPF Chief Science Officer Jamie Jonker provided a high-level overview on current outbreaks, setting the stage on how these diseases impact animal health. Land O’Lakes member-owner Mitch Kappelman provided insight from a producer perspective, explaining biosecurity measures he implements on his family’s farm.

“I think the biosecurity issue affects all of us,” said Kappelman. “We all need to do what’s right for our industry, and I think that’s why we’re all here today.”

Dr. Rachel Cumberbatch noted the potential trade implications and barriers when dealing with an outbreak, and how this can impact access to foreign markets. Farmers left the session equipped with new information thanks to Danelle Bickett-Weddle’s presentation on strategies and tools available to producers, highlighting the work done with FARM Biosecurity to prepare producers for an outbreak.

NMPF’s afternoon session featured President & CEO Gregg Doud as part of a panel discussion on Dairy Policy in the Trump Era, with insight on issues such as regulatory rollbacks, ag labor, trade and the push to bring back whole milk.

Associated Milk Producer Inc.’s CEO Sheryl Meshke and Dairy Farmers of America’s farmer-member Brian Rexing joined Doud in the session, which NMPF’s Alan Bjerga moderated. The trio talked about the on-farm effects of recent policy changes, the Make America Healthy Again movement and the potential to capitalize on current challenges.

The night preceding the presentation was highlighted by another recognition: That of previous NMPF President & CEO Jim Mulhern as World Dairy Expo Industry Person of the Year. Mulhern, a Wisconsin native, concluded his tenure leading NMPF at the end of 2023 after a four-decade career in dairy.