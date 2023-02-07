Playing Cyber Defense

Cyberattacks continue to appear in headlines every week across the world. From hospitals to retail giants, there aren’t many organizations or industries shielded from the effects of bad digital actors with criminal intent. MMPA member, Frank Burkett, recognizes the threat it plays to his farm and the agriculture industry as a whole.

“You’ve seen entire companies experience prolonged shut downs because of cyberattacks,” Burkett said. “What’s the electrical grid’s sensitivity to cyberattacks? How does that impact everything from manufacturing to farms to all the other pieces. As we continue to digitalize, which we’re not reversing from, then we’re going to have to continue to focus on how we protect and secure it.”

Burkett is the fifth generation on Clardale Farms, operating 1,900 acres and milking 699 Holsteins in Canal Fulton, Ohio. In partnership with his uncles, Burkett manages employees, account receivables, account payables, project management, along with planting and spraying corn and soybeans.

“I actually wear a couple hats right now,” Burkett said. “I am manager and owner here on the farm. My second role is as an owner at Hills Supply which is a DeLaval dairy equipment dealership that covers the state of Ohio and parts of Michigan, Indiana and surrounding states. And then last April I stepped down as president of Ohio Farm Bureau and continue to be engaged in the community.”

His experiences off the farm, along with a couple bad encounters on the farm, is what guides the decisions he makes about keeping his farm’s digital presence secure.