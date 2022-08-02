Pat Koch Joins NMPF’s Finance and Administration Team

August 2, 2022

Pat Koch has joined NMPF as the organization’s finance and administration manager. In this role, she is responsible for vendor management and accounts payable for NMPF, CWT, the American Butter Institute, REAL® Seal program and contract administration for NMPF’s service contracts with Dairy Management Inc. and USDEC. Pat joined NMPF after relocating from Wisconsin, where she was Administrative Project Coordinator for M3 Insurance. Prior to that, she lived and worked in California. Her other business experiences include being the Lead Production Accountant for Pixar (A Bug’s Life), Financial Analyst for Disney and owning her own dog bathing and grooming business, Rub-A-Dub Dog Bath.