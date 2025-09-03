Communications & Membership:

Outreach Generates New Members, Active Young Cooperators

September 3, 2025

Webinars range from MAHA to immigration

Lanco-Pennland is newest NMPF member cooperative

Hood, Deere, Idaho Milk Products new associate members

NMPF communications and membership outreach has helped expand the organization’s reach and coverage this year, with new members and additional relevance to the expanding dairy community.

The challenges of Washington’s dramatic policy shifts have reverberated nationwide, as dairy farmers grappling with new approaches to immigration enforcement and a re-examination of federal food policy.

NMPF so far this year has hosted seven webinars covering issues including immigration compliance, the implications of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, dairy economics and international dairy trade. By strengthening its educational offerings, NMPF continues to equip its members with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate today’s policy landscape and sustain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

NMPF also renewed its commitment to serving the next generation of dairy-farmer leadership through its National Young Cooperators (YC) program, hosting its annual Dairy Policy and Legislative Forum in June. The annual two-day event brought together young dairy leaders from 15 states for two days of education and advocacy on Capitol Hill, discussing key dairy priorities directly with members of Congress and staffs to advocate for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, agricultural labor reform and strong dairy trade policies.

NMPF to date in 2025 has welcomed four new members, reflecting the vitality and evolution of U.S. dairy. Lanco Pennland is NMPF’s newest cooperative member, representing 300 farms in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Virginia. The co-op owns a plant in Hancock, MD, producing Havarti, cotija, asiago, and other cheeses under the brand Pennland Pure.

HP Hood, John Deere and Idaho Milk Products have also joined NMPF as associate members.

HP Hood is one of the largest dairy processors, in the United States with 12 manufacturing plants and the number one dairy brand in New England, where the company was founded in 1846. The company’s brands and products include Hood, Heluva Good! and LACTAID® brand dairy products.

John Deere, an equipment manufacturer headquartered in Moline, IL, is known for its green and yellow tractors, combines and backhoes, helping to produce food, fiber and fuel since 1837.

Idaho Milk Products is a dairy processor based in Jerome, ID which started in 2009. With one operational plant and another on the way, the company focuses on milk protein concentrate and isolate, milk permeate and cream.

By joining NMPF, these companies are demonstrating their dedication to collaborative advocacy and shared industry goals, ensuring that the voice of dairy farmers remains strong on the national stage.