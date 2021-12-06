News & Resources

October DMC Margin Shows Another Large Monthly Increase

December 6, 2021

The October margin under the Dairy Margin Coverage program was $8.77/cwt, $1.85/cwt higher than a month earlier, as prices rose and feed costs fell. The October margin will produce a payment of about $0.73/cwt for coverage at the $9.50/cwt level. When eventually topped up with the full dairy-quality alfalfa cost figured in, this payment will rise to $0.96/cwt.

The October DMC feed cost dropped $0.55/cwt from a month earlier, mostly on a lower corn price, while the milk price rose by $1.30/cwt to $19.70/cwt. The increase was the third largest one-month increase since milk price-minus-feed cost margins were first calculated for federal dairy safety-net programs in 2014. Together with August’s increase, October’s margin rose $3.53/cwt over a two-month period.

The recent strength of milk prices is expected to continue through the end of the year, potentially ending this year’s unbroken string of margins below $9.50/cwt.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailDownload PDF
  • National Milk Producers Federation
    2107 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600
    Arlington, VA 22201

    Phone: 703-243-6111
    E-mail: info@nmpf.org
The profile image of nmpf

Eventually, over-the-top marketing comes back to bite, and the public learns that The Next Big Thing isn’t what it was cracked up to be. But the process would move more quickly if consumers had better tools for identifying what a food is and what it isn’t. #DairyDefined 21 hours ago

© 2021 National Milk Producers Federation. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.