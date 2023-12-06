November CWT-Assisted Dairy Export Sales Totaled 5.4 Million Pounds

December 6, 2023

CWT member cooperatives secured 43 contracts in November, adding 4.6 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 231,000 pounds of butter, and 525,000 pounds of cream cheese to CWT-assisted sales in 2023. In milk equivalent, this is equal to 52.1 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis. These products will go to customers in Asia and Middle East-North Africa, and will be shipped from November 2023 through February 2024.

CWT-assisted 2023 dairy product sales contracts year-to-date total 46.1 million pounds of American-type cheese, 1.1 million pounds of butter, 26,000 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 8.3 million pounds of cream cheese and 39 million pounds of whole milk powder. This brings the total milk equivalent for the year to 801.6 million pounds on a milkfat basis.

Exporting dairy products is critical to the viability of dairy farmers and their cooperatives across the country. Whether or not a cooperative is actively engaged in exporting cheese, butter, anhydrous milkfat, cream cheese, or whole milk powder, moving products into world markets is essential. CWT provides a means to move domestic dairy products to overseas markets by helping to overcome U.S. dairy’s trade disadvantages.

The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT will pay export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by the submission of the required documentation.