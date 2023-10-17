National Association of Farm Broadcasters:

NMPF’s Vitaliano Says Dairy Farmers Strongly Behind FMMO Modernization

October 17, 2023

USDA’s Federal Milk Marketing Order hearing will continue following a recess through the Thanksgiving holiday. Peter Vitaliano, National Milk Producers Federation Vice President of Economic Policy & Market Research, says the hearing is making progress and that farmers are still solidly behind changes to the FMMO system. “The producer groups are together. That’s the key thing,” he said. “The producers are the ones who vote for federal orders.”