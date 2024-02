Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Vitaliano Offers 2024 Dairy Economic Outlook

February 15, 2024

NMPF’s Vice President of Economic Policy Peter Vitaliano provides Dairy Radio Now listeners a look ahead at what farm-level milk prices will do in 2024. Farmers should benefit from lower feed costs, and with milk production expected to remain stagnant again this year, prices should gradually improve.