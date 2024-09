Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Rice Updates Dairy Radio Now Listeners on New Export Challenges

September 26, 2024

NMPF’s Director of Trade Policy Tony Rice tells Dairy Radio Now listeners how NMPF is working to prevent a loss of milk powder exports to Colombia, which is taking unjustified steps to raise tariffs on U.S. products. Rice also provides an outlook of the potential impact on the dairy sector if a threatened labor strike materializes next week in Eastern and Southern ports.