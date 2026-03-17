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NMPF’s Rice: U.S. Dairy Banking on Renewing the USMCA Trade Agreement

March 17, 2026

U.S. agriculture groups are watching the pending negotiations between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada as the countries work on renewing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Tony Rice, senior director of trade policy for NMPF, said the USMCA is very important for the dairy industry and U.S. dairy exports. “They’re number one and two, respectively, and the USMCA agreement has brought a tremendous number of benefits in growing our exports to Mexico, and simultaneously to Canada, while servicing the demand in those two markets,” he said.

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