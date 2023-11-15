NMPF’s Mulhern Reflects on Policy, Legacy

November 15, 2023

NMPF President & CEO Jim Mulhern, who is retiring at the end of this year after a decade at the helm of the organization, discusses dairy’s current policy challenges in an interview with RFD-TV. “A lot of this focus of the farm bill for us is in the bucket of either economic risk management issues, conservation issues, trade issues, and nutrition,” he said. “I would say the biggest challenge for the future is to lean in, to take on the challenges that we all see out there and look for workable solutions.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72GkFekL_Nw