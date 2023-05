NMPF’s Mulhern Explains FMMO Modernization

May 8, 2023

NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern explains the importance of modernization to the Federal Milk Marketing Order system and the benefits it hold from farmers to consumers in an interview with AgriTalk, a daily national conversation about the latest issues impacting agriculture and rural America. NMPF’s proposal to update the system, which governs milk pricing, is currently before USDA.