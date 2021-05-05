NMPF’s Mulhern Discusses Class I Mover Reform

May 5, 2021

President & CEO Jim Mulhern discusses NMPF’s Federal Milk Marketing Order proposal to restore fairness for farmers in the Class I fluid milk price mover on the Adams on Agriculture podcast. The current mover, adopted in the 2018 farm bill, was intended to be revenue neutral while facilitating increased price risk management by fluid milk bottlers. But the new Class I mover contributed to disorderly marketing conditions last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and cost dairy farmers over $725 million in lost income.