NMPF’s Mulhern Discusses Class I Mover Reform

May 5, 2021

President & CEO Jim Mulhern discusses NMPF’s Federal Milk Marketing Order proposal to restore fairness for farmers in the Class I fluid milk price mover on the Adams on Agriculture podcast.┬áThe current mover, adopted in the 2018 farm bill, was intended to be revenue neutral while facilitating increased price risk management by fluid milk bottlers. But the new Class I mover contributed to disorderly marketing conditions last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and cost dairy farmers over $725 million in lost income.