NMPF’s Morris Testifies Before USTR

February 28, 2025

NMPF Executive Vice President for Trade Policy and Global Affairs Shawna Morris testified at a hearing of the U.S. Office of the Trade Representative (USTR) Feb. 19, outlining the European Union’s misuse of Geographical Indication systems to monopolize generic terms such as “parmesan.”

Morris urged the U.S. government to proactively establish protections for common names and address the European Union’s GI campaign through the new U.S. “fair and reciprocal tariff plan.”

Morris was testifying on behalf of the Consortium for Common Food Names, which NMPF staffs. CCFN also on Jan. 27 submitted comments on the issue as part of the agency’s annual Special 301 Review, which is used to set USTR’s intellectual property agenda.