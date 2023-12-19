National Association of Farm Broadcasters:

NMPF’s Larson on Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act in Senate

December 19, 2023

NMPF’s Claudia Larson, Senior Director for Government Relations and Head of Nutrition Policy, discusses the way forward for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act in the U.S. Senate in an interview with the National Association of Farm Broadcasters. “The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act is a common sense approach to address this under consumption of critical nutrients because it expands the options that schools can choose to serve to include two percent and whole milk,” she said.