NMPF’s Jonker Named Chair of Science and Program Coordination Committee

December 1, 2020

Jamie Jonker, NMPF’s Vice President of Sustainability and Scientific Affairs, was elected Chair of the International Dairy Federation’s (IDF) Science and Program Coordination Committee Nov. 2 during IDF’s annual meeting. This position also serves on the IDF Board and is the second-highest elected leadership position within IDF.

In this role, Jonker will help lead overall management of the more than 150 scientific and technical projects currently being conducted by IDF experts in food safety to animal welfare, economics to sustainability, and everything in between. This role also will help align U.S. dairy practices with those in other nations.

IDF is the leading source of scientific and technical expertise for all stakeholders of the dairy chain. Since 1903, IDF has provided a mechanism for the dairy sector to reach global consensus on how to help feed the world with safe and sustainable dairy products. A recognized international authority in the development of science-based standards for the dairy sector, IDF has an important role to play in ensuring the right policies, standards, practices and regulations are in place to ensure the world’s dairy products are safe and sustainable.

In his current role, Jamie has general responsibilities in sustainability and scientific affairs, including animal health and welfare, animal biotechnology, dairy farm biosecurity, dairy farm air and water quality, dairy farm sustainability, and technical service issues.

Dr. Jonker is active representing the Federation on numerous national and international committees, including the U.S. Animal Health Association, the International Dairy Federation, the World Animal Health Organization, and Codex Alimentarius. In 2019, he was appointed to the USDA Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Animal Health. Prior to joining NMPF, his career included 6 years of experience in agricultural policy including service at the National Academy of Sciences, the EPA, and the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture.