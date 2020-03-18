NMPF’s Jonker Discusses Safety of U.S. Milk and Details Dairy Precautions in Podcast

March 18, 2020

The National Milk Producers Federation’s Vice President for Sustainability and Scientific Affairs, Dr. Jamie Jonker, discusses why U.S. milk supplies are safe and details the precautions dairy farmers are taking to protect their workers and facilities in light of the coronavirus pandemic in a podcast released today.

Jonker, an internationally recognized expert in animal health, explains topics ranging from why pasteurization is an effective safeguard against coronavirus to how dairies are working to keep milk production going 24/7 while looking out for their own workers. To listen to the full podcast, click here. You can also find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud and Google Play. Broadcast outlets may use the MP3 file Please attribute information to NMPF.