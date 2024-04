Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’S Hanselman Explains New USDA School Meal Dairy Regulations

April 25, 2024

NMPF’s Director of Regulatory Affairs, Miquela Hanselman, explains to Dairy Radio Now listeners the changes to the federal school lunch program meal requirements just announced by USDA. The new rules will maintain a place at the table for flavored milk, while also making modest adjustments to sodium levels that won’t negatively impact cheese offerings in school meals.