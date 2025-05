Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Hain Discusses FARM Animal Care Review Cycle on Dairy Radio Now

May 22, 2025

NMPF’s chief veterinary officer Meggan Hain explains for listeners of Dairy Radio Now how the FARM program’s Animal Care component is in the process of implementing the latest set of industry care standards, and how NMPF is organizing outreach and education sessions across the producer community to help facilitate the uptake of the program.