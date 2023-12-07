Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Galen Outlines Latest Developments on FMMO Hearing, School Milk Legislation

December 7, 2023

NMPF’s Chris Galen provides the latest developments for the listeners of Dairy Radio Now on two key priorities for farmers: updating the milk pricing system, and expanding milk options in schools. The USDA’s national hearing on Federal Order modernization continued its review of Class I differentials this week in Indiana, while back in Washington, NMPF is building support for an anticipated vote next week in the House of Representatives on a bill that would expand students’ milk options in schools.