NMPF’s Galen on FDA’s Draft Plant-Based Labeling Guidance

August 3, 2023

Chris Galen, NMPF’s senior vice president of membership services and strategic initiatives, discusses NMPF’s latest effort to prevent misleading labeling on Dairy Radio Now. While FDA’s draft guidance on plant-based beverages acknowledges the public health concern regarding nutritional confusion, it falls short of ending the decades-old problem of misleading plant-based labeling using dairy terminology, he says. Galen discusses the comments NMPF submitted to FDA this week that emphasize the importance of transparent product labeling to ensure consumer understanding and informed purchasing decisions.