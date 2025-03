Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Galen Explains Importance of DMC Signup in 2025

March 27, 2025

NMPF’s senior vice president Chris Galen discusses why farmers not already enrolled in the Dairy Margin Coverage program should consider using the risk management tool this year. DMC is one of several options, including Livestock Gross Margin and Dairy Revenue Protection programs, that can be used in tandem. The deadline for producers to sign up for the USDA program is Monday, March 31.