Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’S GALEN DISCUSSES CHANGING FLUID MILK PRICING SYSTEM

September 28, 2023

Chris Galen, NMPF’s senior vice president of member services and governance, discusses the fifth week of USDA’s national hearing on Federal Order modernization, which focused on returning to the “higher of” Class I fluid milk price system. Galen also discussed what may happen to the hearing process if the federal government shuts down in October.