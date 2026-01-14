National Association of Farm Broadcasters:

NMPF’s Castaneda on Continued Tariff-Free Access to Colombia

January 14, 2026

NMPF and the U.S. Dairy Export Council welcomed the government of Colombia’s dismissal of a Subsidies and Countervailing Measures investigation into milk powder imports from the U.S. The investigation began in 2024 and alleged, without a factual basis, that U.S. milk powders were unfairly subsidized and harmed Colombian dairy producers. NMPF’s Jaime Castaneda, vice president for policy development and strategy, said that’s never been the case.