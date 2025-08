Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Castaneda Explains for Dairy Radio Now the Importance of Investigation of Milk Powder Trade

July 31, 2025

NMPF’s executive vice president Jaime Castaneda explains for listeners of Dairy Radio Now why NMPF asked the Trump Administration to investigate the world trade in milk powders, and, in particular, the impact of Canada’s protectionist practices on U.S. producers. Castaneda and NMPF colleague Will Loux testified this week on the issue.