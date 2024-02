Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’S Cain sums up USDA milk pricing hearing

February 1, 2024

NMPF’s Stephen Cain provides Dairy Radio Now listeners a summary of what USDA will do now that its five-month-long national milk pricing hearing concluded at the end of January. NMPF and other parties will soon submit post-hearing briefs, and the USDA is expected to then weigh the evidence presented by witnesses and issue a draft proposal by mid-summer.