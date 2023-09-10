NMPF’s Cain Breaks Down FMMO Hearing Progress

September 10, 2023

NMPF Senior Director of Economic Research & Analysis Stephen Cain discusses progress thus far in USDA’s Federal Milk Marketing Order hearing on the Agriculture of America podcast. “We haven’t had a major update like this in over two decades, so it’s time for an update, and we’re trying to make sure we do it right,” Cain said. “So it’s going a go slowly, but we’re making progress and we’re moving through a lot of the key issues here to make sure that the orders are operating as effectively as they can.”