Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Bleiberg Reviews Capitol Hill Agenda in New Year

January 16, 2025

NMPF’s executive vice president Paul Bleiberg discusses the current agenda for Congress as the leadership transitions in Washington from President Biden to President-elect Trump. Bleiberg also highlights that the USDA plans to soon open the 2025 sign-up for the Dairy Margin Coverage program, for those farmers not already enrolled in the federal safety net.