Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Bleiberg Explains Federal Funding Process to Avert Government Shutdown

January 18, 2024

NMPF’s Paul Bleiberg tells Dairy Radio Now listeners about the latest developments in efforts on Capitol Hill to fund the government in 2024 before certain agencies run out of money. He also explains the impact of the funding fight on efforts to pass a new Farm Bill in the spring months, before time runs out as the political focus shifts to the fall election campaign.