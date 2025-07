Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Bleiberg Explains Dairy Policy Implications of “Big, Beautiful” Budget Bill

July 17, 2025

NMPF Executive Vice President Paul Bleiberg explains for listeners of Dairy Radio Now how the recently-passed “one big beautiful bill” will affect dairy policy, including extension for fie years of the Dairy Margin Coverage program. He also forecasts whether Congress will tackle other elements of the next farm bill yet this year.