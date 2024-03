Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Bleiberg discusses new congressional report on need for farm labor

March 14, 2024

NMPF’s Executive Vice President Paul Bleiberg joins Dairy Radio Now this week to assess the impact of a new report from the House Agriculture Commitee on the need that dairy farms and other ag employers have for farm workers, and what the prospects are for the push to expand the H2A visa program to dairy employers.