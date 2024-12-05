Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Bleiberg Assesses Agenda for Congressional Lame Duck Session

December 5, 2024

NMPF’s chief lobbyist Paul Bleiberg explains for listeners of Dairy Radio Now what Congress will focus on during the first few weeks of December in the congressional lame duck session that is following last month’s election. Members of the House and Senate will have to address government spending for 2025, but are not expected to pass a new farm bill in 2024, instead preferring to extend current policy and work on a new version next year.