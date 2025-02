Dairy Radio Now:

NMPF’s Bjerga Reviews Milk Consumption Trends

February 27, 2025

NMPF’s executive vice president Alan Bjerga explains for listeners of Dairy Radio Now how real milk is fighting back against plant-based imitators, with the latest government data demonstrating that milk demand is rising, while fake “milks” are losing market share. Meanwhile, whole milk in particular is in greater demand, as NMPF fights to return it to the school lunch program.