NMPF’s Bjerga on Why Congress Must Pass Whole Milk Law

December 5, 2025

NMPF Executive Vice President Alan Bjerga discusses the importance of Congress passing the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act and NMPF’s grassroots advocacy on the issue in an interview with WEKZ radio in Janesville, WI. Bjerga also explains the advantages of getting whole milk back in schools via Congress rather than through updated dietary guidelines expected next year in which fuller-fat dairy is also expected to fare well, in a conversation that touches on the importance of congressional action on other issues important to dairy, including farm labor and trade.