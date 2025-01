NMPF’s Bjerga on Whole Milk, Lactose-Free Gains

January 29, 2025

Consumers are increasingly turning to whole milk, an important point to consider as Congress considers the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, NMPF Executive Vice President Alan Bjerga says in an interview with Big Radio in Janesville, WI. Along with whole milk, consumers are also drinking more lactose-free varieties, an important part of the industry’s future.